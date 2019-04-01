About Finch

“You've been one of the the most compelling teachers. Your enthusiasm for design resonates in your teaching and you have a natural gift for connecting with people. It comes through in your teaching and in your practice.”

“Jesper introduced the structural engineers at Tyréns to computational design and Grasshopper in the Engineering Elegance program. His lectures were highly appreciated, and we gained the knowledge required to be able to use this technique and way of thinking in our everyday practice. I am very satisfied with the result!”

Martin Fröderberg

Department manager at Tyréns and responsible for the Engineering Elegance program